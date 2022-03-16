Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Down 11%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.67 and last traded at $27.68. 18,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 380,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

ASPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $957.47 million, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

