Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.460-$-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.57 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.93.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 68,864 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aspen Group by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 67,631 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.