ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASAZY opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

