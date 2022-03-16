Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Assure at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IONM stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. Assure has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Assure had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assure will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

