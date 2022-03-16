Astra Space (ASTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ASTR opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

