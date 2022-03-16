Astra Space (ASTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ASTR opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.
Astra Space Company Profile
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
