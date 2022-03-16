Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Has $6.44 Million Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics accounts for about 3.4% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after buying an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after buying an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,044,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,756,000 after buying an additional 38,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $79.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,963. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average is $140.06. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.53. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRTX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

In other news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $46,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,955. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

