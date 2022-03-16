Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.23

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.23 and traded as high as C$2.18. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$2.11, with a volume of 5,126,569 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

