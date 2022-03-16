Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises 1.5% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $193.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.29 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

