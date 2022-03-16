Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of AGR stock remained flat at $$44.73 on Wednesday. 10,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,331. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $55.57.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avangrid by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,105,000 after buying an additional 2,374,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avangrid by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 151,411 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Avangrid by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

