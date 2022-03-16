Avast (LON:AVST) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Avast (LON:AVST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.35) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 501 ($6.51).

Get Avast alerts:

AVST stock opened at GBX 567.20 ($7.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 618.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 599.62. Avast has a one year low of GBX 428.01 ($5.57) and a one year high of GBX 648.60 ($8.43).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Avast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

About Avast (Get Rating)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.