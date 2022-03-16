Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVYA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. Avaya has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 15.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,260,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after buying an additional 169,861 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 112.2% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 199.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 251,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

