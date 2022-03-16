AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. 4,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,480. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $183.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 198,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.