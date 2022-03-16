AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. 4,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,480. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $183.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
AVEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.
