Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Lessened by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,578,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $167.13 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

