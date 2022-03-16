AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives 22.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 22.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of AVDX opened at 7.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 10.33. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 6.50 and a 52 week high of 27.43.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

