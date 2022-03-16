AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives 22.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 22.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

AVDX opened at 7.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 10.33. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of 6.50 and a 12 month high of 27.43.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

