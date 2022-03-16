Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. "

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock remained flat at $$0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,494. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares during the period. 2.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

