Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Azimut Exploration from €32.50 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($31.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:AZMTF opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Azimut Exploration has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.98.

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

