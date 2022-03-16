B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 133,117 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 133,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $161,071.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,856 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $163,812.00.

On Friday, March 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 44,147 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $362,888.34.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 22,471 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $181,790.39.

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $1,560.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,048 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $16,384.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $639,515.25.

On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $391,697.46.

On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,027.78.

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,196,653.04.

Shares of RILY opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $91.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 115,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.