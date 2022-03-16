Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 24.00.

BLZE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair began coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at 9.75 on Wednesday. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 8.75 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 12.58.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 18.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Backblaze will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

