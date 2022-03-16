Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

BLDP opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.55. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $27.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 34.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

