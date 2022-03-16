Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Down 35.5% in February

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the February 13th total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

BMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $120.86.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,334,000 after acquiring an additional 363,203 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after buying an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,592,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,941,000 after buying an additional 136,276 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,318,000 after buying an additional 514,992 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,860,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

