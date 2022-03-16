Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.56% of Methode Electronics worth $24,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth $139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 23.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 101,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of MEI opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.20. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.26.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

