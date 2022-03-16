Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of Xperi worth $23,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Xperi by 156.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xperi during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Bbva USA increased its stake in Xperi by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on XPER. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Xperi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.