Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $24.86 Million Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Vista Outdoor worth $24,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 293,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 66,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 412.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 213,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

