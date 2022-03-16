Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) PT Lowered to €4.10

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.10 ($4.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BKIMF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Bankinter stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

