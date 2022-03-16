Barclays Initiates Coverage on Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.96.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $403.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 105.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $449.96 and its 200 day moving average is $486.38. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $384.38 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.