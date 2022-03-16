Barclays Lowers Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Price Target to GBX 410

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 425 ($5.53) to GBX 410 ($5.33) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 363.60 ($4.73) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 388.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 394.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.51. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 326 ($4.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 473.60 ($6.16).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

