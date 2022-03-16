Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.86) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on UTG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.25) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.25) to GBX 1,200 ($15.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.56) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.41).

UTG opened at GBX 1,106 ($14.38) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,041.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,092.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The stock has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. The Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 934.80 ($12.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.25).

In other The Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister acquired 1,266 shares of The Unite Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,705.15).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

