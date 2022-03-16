Base Protocol Trading 1,784% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BASE)

Base Protocol (BASE) traded up 126.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $1.43 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.13 or 0.00010515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 1,784% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00034905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00104385 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol's total supply is 480,680 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

