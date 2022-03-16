Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €58.00 by UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($86.81) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €77.53 ($85.20).

BAS stock opened at €53.82 ($59.14) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a twelve month low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($80.09). The company’s 50 day moving average is €63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

