Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on May 27th

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 50.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

