BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BBQ had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.28%. BBQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BBQ opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BBQ has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The company has a market cap of $144.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86.

Get BBQ alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.26% of BBQ worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.