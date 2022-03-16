Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.84

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.84 and last traded at $55.88, with a volume of 52475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.91.

BEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.57.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.