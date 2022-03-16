Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Short Interest Update

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 947,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 289,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Belden by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Belden by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

BDC traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,489. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. Belden has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Belden’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

