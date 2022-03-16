Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 70,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.56.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.