Benchmark Lowers Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Price Target to $9.00

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE ZEV opened at $4.76 on Monday. Lightning eMotors has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

