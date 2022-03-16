Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.52 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

BNFT stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,118. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $330.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

