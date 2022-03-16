Benin Management CORP Acquires 1,600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Intel were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $182.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

