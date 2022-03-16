Benin Management CORP Has $664,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Benin Management CORP grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Motco grew its position in Amgen by 37.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Amgen by 110.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $231.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

