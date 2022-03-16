Benin Management CORP Has $934,000 Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Benin Management CORP decreased its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Parsons by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Parsons by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

In other Parsons news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,740. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSN. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

