Benin Management CORP Purchases New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $222.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of -740.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.