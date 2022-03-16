Benin Management CORP Sells 500 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Benin Management CORP decreased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips accounts for about 0.7% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. ING Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.56) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

