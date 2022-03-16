Benin Management CORP Sells 826 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Benin Management CORP lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,971,000 after purchasing an additional 350,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,410,000 after buying an additional 1,057,728 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $74.63 and a 52-week high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

