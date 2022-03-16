Berenberg Bank Lowers Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Price Target to €100.00

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €120.00 ($131.87) to €100.00 ($109.89) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS LNZNF opened at $98.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.16. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $98.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35.

Get Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Lenzing AG engages in the production and marketing of botanic cellulose fibers. It operates through the following segments: Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other. The Fibers segment manufactures botanic cellulose fibers and markets them under the brands TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING. The Lenzing Tenchnik segment operates in the field of mechanical and plant engineering and offers engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.