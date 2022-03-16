B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.12

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 13763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.35.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 182.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in B&G Foods by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in B&G Foods by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in B&G Foods by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

