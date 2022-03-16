BIDR (BIDR) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.77 million and $72.54 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

