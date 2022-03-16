Bifrost Achieves Market Cap of $42.37 Million (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Bifrost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bifrost has traded flat against the dollar. Bifrost has a market cap of $42.37 million and $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00035029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00103706 BTC.

Bifrost Profile

BFC is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . The official website for Bifrost is thebifrost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Buying and Selling Bifrost

