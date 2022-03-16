Bifrost (BFC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.37 Million

Bifrost (BFC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Bifrost has a market cap of $42.37 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bifrost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bifrost has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00035029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00103706 BTC.

About Bifrost

Bifrost is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . The official website for Bifrost is thebifrost.io . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Buying and Selling Bifrost

