Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares fell 12.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $16.70. 130,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,487,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Several brokerages have commented on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

