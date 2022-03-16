Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bill.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL stock opened at $175.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.58. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -74.02 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $1,798,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,612 shares of company stock valued at $18,938,869. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.